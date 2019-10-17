Austin announces new encampment strategy to connect homeless with housing services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin released details on their homeless encampment strategy known as “The Guided Path” on Thursday.

The strategy aims to assess those living outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) and find them the specific support they need.

The city says over the next few days they will be doing more to try to connect those living around the ARCH with Austin’s new housing resources, case management, shelter beds and treatment for substance use disorder and mental health issues.

The city has been working with various partners on this project including Integral Care, Front Steps, Austin Recovery, Caritas of Austin, Casa Marianella, Communities for Recovery, ECHO, Family Eldercare, Foundation Communities, Foundation for the Homeless, LifeWorks, SAFE Alliance, Salvation Army and The Other Ones Foundation.

On Tuesday, members of the Austin City Council released a letter saying that it’s time for the council to take action on homelessness in the city.

According to the letter, Council members Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen, Alison Alter and Leslie Pool are proposing an ordinance clarifying that homeless camping will not be allowed in unsafe areas that pose risks to public health and safety.