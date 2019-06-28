Austin animal shelters in emergency mode, waive fees to get 500 pets adopted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After weeks of high intake, the Austin Animal Center has no kennels left for new animals coming in and has gone into emergency mode.

In a last ditch effort to save the animals, AAC is partnering with Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Humane Society and is waiving adoption fees. This applies for all the animals in all three shelters starting Friday, through the weekend.

Three animal shelter and rescue groups are teaming up to get 500 animals adopted this weekend (Flyer from Austin Animal Center)

The group has set a goal to get at least 500 animals adopted through the weekend.

“AAC is on target to take in a record number of animals this year — twenty percent more than last year and the most since 2014,” officials wrote in a press release Friday. “The Center has been overcapacity for some time, utilizing pop up kennels in meeting rooms and offices to house dogs since late last year.”

But the increased animal intake is not just growing in Austin. Officials say shelters across the nation are seeing the trend and they don’t know why.

Austin is one of the largest no-kill communities in the country with a consistent save rate of 98%, according to ACC official Jennifer Olohan.

KXAN File Image

“While the problem is not unique to Austin, the commitment to being a no kill city presents challenges for Austin that other cities might not be encountering,” officials wrote.

If you want to step in and adopt a pet this weekend, you can go to any of these locations all weekend long: