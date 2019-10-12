Austin animal shelters ask people to help after hitting capacity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s animal shelters are at capacity – but you can do something to help.

Three organizations have teamed up to ask Austinites to help them take pets in desperate need of a loving home off their hands.

The Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive and Austin Humane Society are aiming to find homes for 400 animals over the weekend, to ease the burden on the shelters.

Each of the three has seen a huge rise in animal intake over the last year.

Shelter capacity stands at 789 animals, a large increase from 570 at this time last year. The center has even had to use pop-up kennels in meeting rooms for dogs.

This weekend, they are asking people to name their price for adoption to create space for more animals in need.

The promotion applies to all dogs and cats at AAC, all dogs and cats over six months old at AHS, and all cats and the dogs in the Canine Good Citizen and TOP Dog programs at APA.

Austin Animal Center is located at 7201 Levander Loop, Austin Pets Alive is at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez Street, and you can find Austin Humane Society at 124 W. Anderson Lane.