Austin Animal Shelter begins fall promotion to help curb overcrowding Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Austin Animal Shelter begins its 'Pumpkin Spice Pets' promotion to help stop overcrowding at shelters. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Shelter begins its fall promotion today called 'Pumpkin Spice Pets' to help combat the issue of overcrowding.

The overflow of animals has gotten so bad, they've had to house some of their dogs in a multipurpose room instead of in kennels.

The center says, having extra pets is actually normal for this time of year.

"We've had lots of rain. We've had big thunderstorm weekends and we tend to see a lot of lost pets on those weekends, said Jennifer Olohan of the Austin Animal Center. "So especially the last couple of months, we've had quite a few back to back, so that's led to an influx of animals for sure."

During this promotion, you can take a new pet home for $20.

RSVP to let the Austin Animal Center know you're coming at 512-978-0500.