Austin Animal Control removes porcupine from a tree downtown

A porcupine was up in a tree Wednesday near 4th and Lavaca in downtown Austin. An Austin City Hall employee sent us this photo before animal control was called to remove it.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not something you see every day — a porcupine in downtown Austin.

An animal control officer got a porcupine out of a tree in downtown Austin on Wednesday. (Contributed photo)
But that’s exactly what happened Wednesday. A wayward porcupine found itself in a tree on Fourth and Lavaca a couple blocks from Austin City Hall. Eventually, animal control was able to remove it and take it to a more appropriate place.

An Austin City Hall employee sent us a photo of the rare occasion.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website, the spiny, bowlegged animals have adapted to a variety of habitats in West Texas and they are perfectly at home in trees. Typically, porcupines’ range is limited to West Texas which also includes parts of the Hill Country.

TPWD said since porcupines are wanderers by nature, sometimes they end up in open places that “appear completely unsuitable” for them.

