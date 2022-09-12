AUSTIN (KXAN) — Facing overcapacity issues at the Austin Animal Center, the city’s Animal Advisory Commission will meet Monday to talk about the center’s “space crisis.”

The shelter is at 148% capacity for dogs and 137% capacity for cats, a spokesperson said Monday.

The animal commission will meet Monday at 6 p.m. One agenda item includes discussion and possible action on the center’s “space crisis.”

Austin Animal Center, which is the municipal center for Austin and unincorporated Travis County, has a no-kill policy. This means the shelter has at least a 90% live animal outcome rate.

The center has made several changes in recent months to encourage adoptions including temporarily waived adoption fees and emergency calls for animal fosters. Current adoption fees range from $30 to $100 depending on the animal.

In June, the Animal Advisory Commission approved a “no-confidence” resolution in AAC’s chief services officer Don Bland. The draft resolution specified concerns directed at both the chief animal services officer as well as the shelter’s management team. One concern in the resolution was AAC’s alleged alienations with partner organizations and volunteers “which has contributed to shelter overcrowding and lack of volunteer support for shelter pet care and adoptions.”

The commission will also talk about transferring animals from the shelter to other communities. AAC began partnering with non-local rescue partners in July 2021 “after pulls from local rescue partners significantly decreased,” a spokesperson said. This has resulted in 803 dog transfers to 37 partners.

AAC’s largest partner is Austin Pets Alive! followed by Minnesota-based Midwest Animal Rescue & Services.

“Many of our receiving rescue partners are foster-based and have fosters, and often adopters, lined up prior to the animals leaving AAC,” a spokesperson said.