Austin Animal Center will waive adoption fees for ‘Black FURiday’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Time to adopt?

Austin Animal Center will waive all adoption fees on animals currently living at the shelter from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, as part of its Black FURiday adoption event.

“This time of year, people tend to have some extra time off work, which can be great for helping your new pet adjust to the home and get some quality bonding time in those first few days,” said AAC communications manager Jennifer Olohan.

AAC says it’s currently overcapacity — meaning there are over 800 dogs and cats in need of forever homes.

“Most of these animals will spend Thanksgiving alone in their kennel this week,” said Olohan. “By doing events like Black FURiday, we’re trying our hardest to make sure they get to spend the next holiday with their new family.”

Austin Animal Center is located at 7201 Levander Loop and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.