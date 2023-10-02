AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center is collaborating with the nonprofit Adopt a Pet to offer waived pet adoption fees throughout October, according to a nonprofit news release Monday.

AAC and Adopt a Pet will host a free celebratory event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help prospective adopters meet available pets. All adoption fees will be waived at the event, and both staff and volunteers will be available to assist with any pet matchmaking needs, the release added.

The event will be held at AAC, located at 7201 Levander Loop in Austin. In addition to waived adoption fees, the two organizations will be offering pet essentials giveaways. Adopt a Pet “will be offering post adoption guidance in the form of free new pet essentials and materials throughout October,” the release said.

“We are thrilled to announce our October partnership with Adopt A Pet, as we unite in our shared mission to find loving homes for as many of the animals at Austin Animal Center as possible,” AAC Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland said in the release. “Adopt A Pet’s generous support will help us ensure every one of these deserving pets is given the best chance for success with their new families.”

AAC is open for walk-in adoptions Friday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. More information on pets available for adoption is available online.