Austin Animal Center waiving adoption fees this weekend to help find homes for 100 dogs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center shared it’s out of kennel space and needs help finding homes for at least 100 dogs this weekend.

On Friday, AAC opened at 100% occupancy for the first time since the pandemic to help with those efforts. Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland said on Tuesday, they were already in the red for large dogs.

AAC used to lean on rescue partners to take in extra dogs, but they too are full and cannot help. The shelter hopes to adopt out at least 100 animals this weekend.

This year is the center’s 10th anniversary of being a no kill shelter. Austinites can help upkeep that status by adopting a medium or large dog this weekend.

Appointments aren’t needed, and adoption fees are being waived.