Austin Animal Center starts Sunday closures Jan. 23

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to staffing issues brought on by COVID-19, the Austin Animal Center said it will temporarily close to the public on Sundays.

In a press release Tuesday, city officials said the animal center is having trouble filling open positions and too many people are calling out sick as COVID-19 surges through Austin and the rest of the country.

The temporary Sunday closures will start Jan. 23. Staff and volunteers will still be at the center to take care of the animals.

The city said the animal center will open for adoption and reclaim from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and the same hours for intake Monday-Friday. If someone needs to reclaim a pet on Sunday, they should call 311.

The city said those interested in working at the animal center should apply through the City of Austin’s website.