AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center is seeking fosters for at least 20 medium and large dogs due to both overcrowding and Central Texas’ current heatwave, officials said in a news release Monday.

While May has been unseasonably warm compared to typical temperatures, the shelter added it has been struggling with overcapacity for larger dogs and lacks places to put them.

“Besides every normal dog kennel being filled, we also have 13 dogs in crates stashed in every climate-controlled nook and cranny,” AAC Operations Manager Abby Varela said in the release. “We have literally run out of places to put them. Normally we would put dogs in crates in our outside truck port area when we have no other options, but with the potential heat advisory, we need them moved out of there immediately.”

AAC is seeking fosters to care for the dogs for a minimum one week. Staff are available to process foster applications and matches every day this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., per the email.

AAC is located at 7201 Levander Loop, and you can view available dogs online.