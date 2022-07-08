The Austin Animal center is looking for people to open their homes to pets this weekend.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Animal Center issued an emergency call for fosters Thursday.

The municipal shelter said it is at 115% capacity for medium and large dogs.

According to an Instagram post, AAC said it can’t house dogs in its truck port when it gets this hot.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team said to expect temperatures around 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for much of the area from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday.

If you can foster a medium or large dog for one week, AAC is processing emergency fosters every day through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ⁠

⁠If you can donate a crate, drop it off on the east side of the AAC building near the big metal gate. ⁠

Austin Animal Center is located at 7201 Levander Loop in east Austin.

⁠AAC waived all adoption fees in June.