AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center launched the Meet My Match pilot program this month as a way to give the shelter’s staff more time to reunify lost pets with their owners and to create a better adoption experience.

On Wednesdays and Tuesdays in the month of June, the center will be closed to walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center will then reopen to walk-ins from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. During that four-hour window, customers will be able to schedule adoption appointments.

Mary Brown, a program manager for the center, said the four-hour window will allow her team to focus more time and resources on reunifying lost pets with their owners. Usually, Brown said her team is busy with assisting customers who walk in or call.

“My staff usually come in about 45 minutes before we open to the public, so they only have about 45 minutes to do that research,” Brown explained.

A majority of animals in the shelter are strays, and the center is running over capacity, according to Brown.

Not enough kennel space

Brown said the center does a count of how many dogs are in the shelter every day. The center can hold 272 dogs, but in the past few months, the shelter has been holding between 65 and 90 dogs over its capacity.

There are even some dogs who are being sheltered in a multi-purpose room that is usually used as a conference room but has been transitioned into more kennel space.

Currently, the reclaim rate, the number of animals reunified with their owner, is between 12% and 15%, according to Brown. She wants to increase that rate by three or four percent with the Meet My Match program.

The added time will allow her staff to do deep dives on finding owners, liking looking through the Nextdoor app or Facebook.

The center did not have any data to share on its pilot program just yet, but Brown was confident it was on track to raise the reclaim rate by a point or two and free some kennel space for dogs.

“Which, again, in a four-week period is a huge success on our end because it only goes up from there,” Brown said.

Better adoption experience

Another upside program is the personalized adoption experience. Brown said the center is utilizing the same rules it had during the pandemic, appointments only. She said the appointments allow her team to serve every customer in the best way.

This way, a team member will be able to walk a customer through the nearly 300 dogs that are staying at the center, which can be an overwhelming experience.

“You had that staff member who could go out and introduce you to a few animals instead of browsing and have to pick your new family member out of 300,” Brown said about the program.

She and her staff will look at the data at the end of June and see if the program made a big enough difference to make it a more permanent thing.