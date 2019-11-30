Austin Animal Center hosting Black FURiday event with no adoption fees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve been thinking about adding a new best friend to your family, this weekend might be the perfect opportunity.

That’s because the Austin Animal Center is holding its annual Black FURiday event – when all adoption fees are waived.

The shelter consistently operates at well over capacity.

Right now, more than 800 cats and dogs are at the shelter, waiting for their forever home.

As part of Black FURiday, anyone thinking about adopting a pet will not need to pay the adoption fee through Sunday Dec 1.

“This time of year, people tend to have some extra time off work which can be great for helping your new pet adjust to the home and get some quality bonding time in those first few days”, said Jennifer Olohan, communications and media program manager for AAC.

“Most of these animals will spend Thanksgiving alone in their kennel this week. By doing events like Black FURiday, we’re trying our hardest to make sure they get to spend the next holiday with their new family,” said Olohan.