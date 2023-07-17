AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center is extending its “Meet My Match” program another two months to gather more data on its adoption success.

In June, the center started closing its doors to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, only people with an adoption appointment were allowed to walk in to the center, allowing staff to provide a more personalized adoption experience and giving them more time to research lost pets and find their home. The program will now run through the end of August.

In the first month, the center saw a zero percent return rate of adopted pets, meaning the adoption appointments were successful in finding people the right pet for their home.

“That’s something we’re super excited about. It’s obviously showing that it can be more successful when you get that one-on-one matchmaking attention from a counselor,” Mary Brown, the center’s program manager, explained.

Brown said all adoption times were not filled during its first month. She said the center was doing anywhere between two and five adoptions during the special appointment-only times.

Finding the owners of lost pets

The other aspect of the program was to give Brown’s staff more time to research and locate the owners of lost dogs. She said there was a success story from the first month. Her team was able to locate the owner of a dog who had been at the shelter for a year. The reunion of the two boosted the spirits of the staff.

“My team that does those, they get to see it more often, but we even have other departments that will get involved. So, when they hear about these good stories, it’s a time for them to just step away from what they’re doing. They can come up to the lobby and see the happy reunion, and it really just helps boost morale,” Brown said.

The extension of the program will allow the center to see if there is a noticeable difference in rehoming lost pets.