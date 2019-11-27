Austin Animal Center employee hospitalized after dog bite

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Animal Center employee went to the hospital over the weekend for serious injuries sustained from a dog bite, according to Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Animal Center.

The animal center says the dog was in the process of being removed from his kennel when the attack happened.

The dog was euthanized Saturday, according to the animal center.

Another AAC employee told KXAN the woman was released from the hospital Monday and that the center was operating with a normal amount of staff on the day of the attack.

ATCEMS was called to the scene around 11 a.m. Saturday. A woman in her 30s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, ATCEMS says.