AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center said it is waiving all adoption fees until further notice as it deals with overcrowding.

The municipal shelter located at 7201 Levander Loop said it is taking care of 1,081 dogs and cats, including 671 pets at the shelter. Twenty-three of the dogs do not have a kennel.

“We are housing dogs in crates in our conference room, and we even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to put crates in,” said Kelsey Cler, marketing and communication manager for Austin Animal Center, in a press release. “Unfortunately all of those spaces are now full, and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers.”

In addition to waiving the fee, Austin Animal Center is offering three upcoming events.

The center is open for adoptions and fosters Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.