Austin all-female marching band appears in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Some Austin high school students had some fun in the Big Apple Thanksgiving morning.

The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders’ Marching Stars Band was selected from over 100 applicants to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

ICYMI— Austin’s own Ann Richards Marching Stars performed in the #MacysParade! This is the first all-female marching band to be invited in the parades history.

Way to go girls! 👏 Texas is proud!



Courtesy: @nbc / Macy’s Parade and Entertainment Group. @armarchingstars pic.twitter.com/AMMoozugUU — Ricky (@RickyG_TV) November 25, 2021

The Marching Stars are the only all-female competitive marching band in the nation and they are the first all-female marching band to be invited to the Macy’s Parade.

According to Band Director Stephen Howard, Macy’s only selects one band per state and only 10 bands total each year out of hundreds of applicants.

Just announced, the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders Marching Stars Band is going to the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! pic.twitter.com/4J9gmEDbsa — AISDArts (@AISDArts) March 25, 2019

The band’s appearance has been years in the making. The Austin Independent School District Arts department first announced it in March 2019. The Marching Stars were set to perform in 2020 but the appearance was canceled because of a scaled back 2020 parade.

The band dazzled as they walked down 34th Street performing Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”