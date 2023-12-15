AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin airport is making it easier to find a parking spot before your next flight.

A new online parking reservation system has been launched on the airport’s parking website, ABIAParking.com, allowing passengers to book and pay for a spot in advance.

The new system allows you to book a spot in both parking garages and all the surface parking lots at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Reservations can be made up to 24 hours before your arrival time at the airport.

“For AUS, it is a priority to provide our passengers with convenient and comfortable experiences — even before they get to the airport,” said Mookie Patel, chief business and finance officer for the airport. “Guaranteeing a parking space makes things less stressful and saves time for travelers. This reservation system eliminates the guesswork for travelers hoping to snag a space day-of during busy peak periods.”

Revenue generated from parking at the airport plays a “pivotal role” in ongoing development at the airport, including both short-term improvements and long-term expansion projects, according to a press release.

Airport officials are projecting that 22 million passengers will pass through AUS this year, up from a record 21 million in 2022.