AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amid a busy travel season and record-breaking year for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents are reminding travelers what they can and can’t bring to the airport.

At AUS, TSA agents showed us what passengers tried to bring through but couldn’t. Those items included a snowglobe, a decorative deer head, several knives, grenade-shaped objects, and more.

Items surrendered to TSA at AUS. Dec. 18, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

A common mistake people make is trying to bring water bottles through the TSA line. Liquids measuring more than 3.4 oz are prohibited in carry-ons and must be packed in checked luggage.

The TSA has a searchable, A-Z list relating to rules about specific items. Here are a few objects that are prohibited from passing through TSA lines in carry-on baggage:

Aerosol

Alcoholic beverages over 140 proof (greater than 70% alcohol)

Ammunition

Axes and hatches

Baseball bats

Battery powered wheel chairs and mobility devices (these are allowed in checked luggage with special instructions)

Bear bangers/bear spray

Box cutters

Brass knuckles

Butane

Compressed Air Guns

Darts

Drills and drill bits

Firearms (can be packed in checked luggage with special instructions)

Firecrackers/fireworks

Foam Toy Sword

Fuels

Golf Clubs

Gun Lighters

Gun Powder

Hammers

Hand grenades

Gel heating pad (electric heating pads are permitted)

Knives (permitted in checked luggage)

Lighter fluid

Magic 8 Ball (permitted in checked luggage)

Nail guns

Nunchucks

Parts of Guns and Firearms (can be packed in checked luggage with special instructions)

Pepper spray (permitted in checked luggage)

Realistic Replicas of Explosives or firearms

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Screwdriver longer than 7 inches (permitted in checked luggage, and screwdrivers less than 7 inches are permitted in carry-on and checked luggage)

Spray paint

Stun Guns/Shocking Devices

Throwing stars

Walking sticks (permitted in checked luggage)

Some of these items are allowed to travel with you in checked luggage with special instructions. Read the TSA’s list for more details and information.

If you’re curious about specific items, you can reach out to the AskTSA team 365 days a year; live assistance is available from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET) using the below methods: