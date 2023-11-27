Editor’s note: The above video is from KXAN’s coverage on Sunday, Nov. 26.
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s airport said Sunday workers are preparing for a busy end to the holiday travel period after a lull on Thanksgiving Day.
According to AUS, here are the number of passengers screened by Transportation Security Agents from Thursday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 27.
|Nov. 16
|36,685
|Nov. 17
|37,792
|Nov. 18
|29,536
|Nov. 19
|36,152
|Nov. 20
|33,965
|Nov. 21
|33,901
|Nov. 22
|35,169
|Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)
|14,944
|Nov. 24
|24,564
|Nov. 25
|31,349
|Nov. 26
|35,000 (projection)
|Nov. 27
|29,000 (projection)
The airport said anyone using general TSA screening should arrive at least two-and-a-half hours before departure for domestic flights and at least three hours before departure for international flights.
For anyone using TSA Pre-Check, Clear or not checking bags, the airport recommended arriving two hours before departure.