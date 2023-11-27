Editor’s note: The above video is from KXAN’s coverage on Sunday, Nov. 26.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s airport said Sunday workers are preparing for a busy end to the holiday travel period after a lull on Thanksgiving Day.

According to AUS, here are the number of passengers screened by Transportation Security Agents from Thursday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 27.

Nov. 16 36,685 Nov. 17 37,792 Nov. 18 29,536 Nov. 19 36,152 Nov. 20 33,965 Nov. 21 33,901 Nov. 22 35,169 Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day) 14,944 Nov. 24 24,564 Nov. 25 31,349 Nov. 26 35,000 (projection) Nov. 27 29,000 (projection) Number of passengers screened by Transportation Security Agents at AUS (Courtesy AUS)

The airport said anyone using general TSA screening should arrive at least two-and-a-half hours before departure for domestic flights and at least three hours before departure for international flights.

For anyone using TSA Pre-Check, Clear or not checking bags, the airport recommended arriving two hours before departure.