Editor’s note: The above video is from KXAN’s coverage on Sunday, Nov. 26.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s airport said Sunday workers are preparing for a busy end to the holiday travel period after a lull on Thanksgiving Day.

According to AUS, here are the number of passengers screened by Transportation Security Agents from Thursday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 27.

Nov. 1636,685
Nov. 1737,792
Nov. 1829,536
Nov. 1936,152
Nov. 2033,965
Nov. 2133,901
Nov. 2235,169
Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)14,944
Nov. 2424,564
Nov. 25 31,349
Nov. 26 35,000 (projection)
Nov. 2729,000 (projection)
The airport said anyone using general TSA screening should arrive at least two-and-a-half hours before departure for domestic flights and at least three hours before departure for international flights.

For anyone using TSA Pre-Check, Clear or not checking bags, the airport recommended arriving two hours before departure.