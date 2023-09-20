Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 20, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spirit Airlines has canceled a nonstop international route between Austin and Monterrey, Mexico, citing low demand.

The route ran through Sept. 4 before being cancelled. Flights operated on the route for less than a year, having started on Oct. 6, 2022.

“We truly appreciate the support of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the entire Austin community,” an airline spokesperson told KXAN. “We have made the difficult decision to discontinue the route to Monterrey due to lower-than-expected demand.”

No other airline currently offers a nonstop flight to Monterrey from Austin.

The airline has offered refunds to passengers who had booked flights after the Sept. 4 cancellation date.

Spirit has launched four new nonstop routes from Austin so far this year: Miami, Baltimore, Detroit and Sacramento.

The budget airline has seen a slow climb in passenger numbers at AUS toward pre-pandemic levels. Almost 77,000 passengers were reported in July, bringing the year-to-date total to just over half a million.

That means the airline ranks sixth so far this year in terms of passenger traffic, behind Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

American has also canceled a nonstop route from AUS as part of network evaluations. The airline will no longer fly direct to St. Louis.