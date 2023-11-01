AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fliers between Austin and Boston will soon have more options to choose from as Southwest Airlines will resume seasonal service in June 2024.

The airline will begin weekend service on June 8, according to a spokesperson. Customers can currently book tickets through Aug. 4.

Saturday flights will depart Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at 5:40 p.m. and arrive at Boston Logan International Airport at 10:35 p.m. local time. Sunday flights depart AUS at 4:05 p.m. and arrive at 7:25 p.m.

Returning flights leave BOS at 2:15 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 7:15 p.m. on Saturdays, and leave at 2:50 p.m. and arrive at 6:05 p.m. on Sundays.

Southwest previously flew on the AUS-BOS route but last operated flights in December 2022. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways all currently fly nonstop between the two cities.

This is the second new route for Southwest in 2024 so far. The airline previously announced it would begin nonstop flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in March.

More than 5.5 million passengers flew on a Southwest flight to or from AUS between January and August, making it the largest airline at the airport in terms of passenger totals.