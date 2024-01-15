AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many flights were canceled at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as winter weather impacts airports across the United States.

Airport officials said 54 departing flights and 40 arriving flights were canceled Monday before noon. Over 100 flights were still scheduled for Monday.

Passengers should check with their airlines for flight statuses, according to the airport. Flyers can also check the airport’s arrivals and departure information online.

An airport spokesperson told KXAN there was no ice reported on the runway early Monday morning.

The spokesperson said the decision to cancel flights is up to the airlines, and other planes across the country may have a hard time getting to Austin because of their local weather.

However, an outage at the red and blue garage exit is causing issues. Airport officials said parking staff is working to fix the issue, and people trying to leave the parking areas should use the call button for help.