AUSTIN (Stacker) — Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Austin-Bergstrom International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow Austin-Bergstrom International travelers.

#20. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (New Orleans, LA)

– Passengers: 185,794 (1.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 136,405

— #2. Envoy Air: 49,101

— #3. American Airlines: 164

#19. Logan International (Boston, MA)

– Passengers: 204,265 (2.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 81,815

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 69,252

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 49,697

#18. Seattle/Tacoma International (Seattle, WA)

– Passengers: 233,380 (2.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Alaska Airlines: 163,308

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 68,762

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 1,218

#17. Dallas Love Field (Dallas, TX)

– Passengers: 239,376 (2.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 226,236

— #2. Delux Public Charter LLC: 12,921

— #3. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 117

#16. Miami International (Miami, FL)

– Passengers: 240,047 (2.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 147,939

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 50,305

— #3. Envoy Air: 37,705

#15. San Diego International (San Diego, CA)

– Passengers: 249,308 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 155,341

— #2. Alaska Airlines: 81,830

— #3. Allegiant Air: 11,805

#14. Nashville International (Nashville, TN)

– Passengers: 250,047 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 205,416

— #2. Envoy Air: 42,803

— #3. American Airlines: 1,825

#13. San Francisco International (San Francisco, CA)

– Passengers: 259,216 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 158,957

— #2. Alaska Airlines: 97,773

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 1,713

#12. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)

– Passengers: 262,710 (2.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 262,068

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 642

#11. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

– Passengers: 262,822 (2.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 203,056

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 56,201

— #3. Republic Airline: 3,503

#10. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston (Houston, TX)

– Passengers: 275,867 (2.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 247,557

— #2. Mesa Airlines: 18,557

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 8,572

#9. John F. Kennedy International (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 322,560 (3.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 150,491

— #2. American Airlines: 99,053

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 73,016

#8. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 346,882 (3.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 151,283

— #2. American Airlines: 101,873

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 53,715

#7. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

– Passengers: 365,175 (3.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 200,935

— #2. American Airlines: 163,933

— #3. Alaska Airlines: 172

#6. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Passengers: 387,151 (3.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 183,067

— #2. American Airlines: 122,287

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 81,631

#5. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, NV)

– Passengers: 414,995 (4.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 222,995

— #2. American Airlines: 97,988

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 56,537

#4. Denver International (Denver, CO)

– Passengers: 525,175 (5.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 270,856

— #2. United Air Lines: 203,672

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 32,406

#3. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 529,148 (5.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 491,214

— #2. Envoy Air: 32,266

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 5,047

#2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 549,872 (5.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 432,828

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 117,039

#1. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, CA)

– Passengers: 550,729 (5.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 145,187

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 141,362

— #3. American Airlines: 136,376

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.