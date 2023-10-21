AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said it was on track to break another record. But this time, it’s not for the number of passengers.

So far this year, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents confiscated 101 guns at AUS.

Last year, TSA discovered a total of 150 guns at the airport, so officials believe the airport was on track to surpass that number this year.

Of the 101 found so far this year, three firearms were found Friday in a passenger’s carry-on luggage–one of which was loaded, according to airport officials. The passenger from the incident now faces a fine of up to $15,000.