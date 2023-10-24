AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a year of records falling left and right, another all-time high was toppled at the Austin airport. Monday was officially the busiest day ever recorded.

A total of 43,243 passengers were screened through security at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday, Oct. 23., the day after F1 weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

The total is 1,002 more than the previous record, set after F1 weekend in 2022. It’s the first time more than 43,000 passengers were recorded in a single day.

Four days from this month now appear in the top 10 busiest days of all time. Oct. 16 and Oct. 9 rank third and fourth, while Oct. 6 ranks sixth — each with more than 36,000 passengers.

AUS officials are projecting a record 22 million passengers this year. The current record of 21,089,289 passengers was set just last year.

Airlines have added more than a dozen new direct flights from Austin this year, and three have already been announced for 2024.