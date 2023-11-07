AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interim Austin City Manager Jesús Garza sent a memo to the mayor and city council members following a second death of an employee working at the Austin airport this year.

Garza said in the memo he asked Jim Smith, interim director of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, to review the Department of Aviation’s safety programs to “help identify what elements of the airport enterprise is specifically under the City’s purview, the initiatives currently underway by the Department to support safety at the airport, and how we can influence safety measures outside of the City’s direct control.”

Garza also noted in the memo that an overview that “lays out our operations related to

safety including these tragic events and following recent near-miss incidents involving federal

air traffic controllers and aircraft operators” will be provided to the mayor and council members next week.

According to the memo, last week’s death is still being investigated by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) and Austin Police Department.