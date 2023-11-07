AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interim Austin City Manager Jesús Garza sent a memo to the mayor and city council members following a second death of an employee working at the Austin airport this year.
Garza said in the memo he asked Jim Smith, interim director of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, to review the Department of Aviation’s safety programs to “help identify what elements of the airport enterprise is specifically under the City’s purview, the initiatives currently underway by the Department to support safety at the airport, and how we can influence safety measures outside of the City’s direct control.”
Garza also noted in the memo that an overview that “lays out our operations related to
safety including these tragic events and following recent near-miss incidents involving federal
air traffic controllers and aircraft operators” will be provided to the mayor and council members next week.
According to the memo, last week’s death is still being investigated by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) and Austin Police Department.
“Our hearts remain with this employee’s loved ones, and we are offering our full support to our colleagues at the airport as they navigate this loss. We will support and assist the investigation as needed, but given that this is an open investigation, we do not have additional details to provide at this time. I want to express my gratitude for the Austin Police Department and Human Resources Department for swiftly establishing on-site victim services and Employee Assistance Program support for our Department of Aviation staff.”Interim Austin City Manager Jesús Garza