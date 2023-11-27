Editor’s note: The above video is from KXAN News Today’s top headlines.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The departures/upper level roadway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is closed Monday morning due to a reported suspicious item, AUS said on social media.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating. The west side ticket counters, Checkpoints 2W and 3 are closed until further notice, AUS said.

AUS said all passengers should be dropped off in the lower level/arrival area and should use the east entrances to the terminals.

Officials said to expect delays around the airport.

AUS projected 29,000 passengers to fly out of the airport Monday.