AUSTIN (KXAN) — Private jet company JSX is leaving Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and will move operations to Austin Executive Airport next month.

A spokesperson for the public charter operator told KXAN the move will happen Dec. 14 but declined to comment further.

The airline will serve one route — Taos, New Mexico — from the executive airport located off State Highway 130 between Pflugerville and Manor.

The company significantly cut back on the number of flights from Austin at the start of October, citing “real estate complaints.” Flights to Dallas Love Field, Las Vegas and Gunnison/Crested Butte, Colorado, were previously operated.

“JSX is not pulling out of the Austin market, which remains one of our more popular regional hubs,” a spokesperson told KXAN at the time. “We are actively working to resolve real estate constraints that are inhibiting our ability to serve the market sustainably and enable our growth and cater to our customer demand. JSX remains committed to serving the Austin community and looks forward to resuming flights once a more sufficient place from which to operate is secured.”

JSX launched service from AUS’ Fixed Base Operations facilities in 2021, according to an airline spokesperson.

“We appreciated their commitment to delivering a unique experience for our travelers, and we wish them continued success in servicing Austinites and Central Texas,” AUS spokesperson Sam Haynes said.

Other recent cuts at AUS

JSX joins a handful of other airlines that have announced route cuts at AUS in recent weeks. American Airlines announced earlier this month it would end nonstop service to 15 domestic destinations and six international destinations between January and April 2024.

British airline Virgin Atlantic is ending its AUS-London Heathrow service in January, citing a “persistent softening in corporate demand, specifically the tech sector.”

Spirit Airlines ended service to Monterrey, Mexico, in September due to “lower-than-expected demand.” Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus plans to launch flights from Austin to Monterrey in March.

“AUS airlines will make changes to service schedules and offerings based on demand, competition, and other airline reasons. We remain steadfast in our commitment to working with airlines to offer air service options that meet the needs of our diverse community,” Haynes told KXAN in a statement. “From multiple ways to travel to key business and tourism destinations and beyond to welcoming a new airline and new domestic and international destinations next year, we’re grateful for the continued support from our airlines and their interest in Austin.”

In addition to the Monterrey route, four other new routes have also been announced for 2024. Southwest Airlines will fly nonstop to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning in March and Boston beginning in June. Air Canada will launch flights to Montreal in May, and Allegiant Air will begin nonstop service to Eugene, Oregon, in May.