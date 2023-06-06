AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wondering how long TSA lines will be before your next flight?

New wait time trackers at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport could help you better prepare for your next airport visit.

The improved technology opened in May at checkpoints 1 and 2 west, an airport spokesperson said. Airport teams use the checkpoint data to determine where to send guest services staff to help passengers and to track historic trends.

An example of the estimated wait times at AUS on the MyTSA app. (Screenshot courtesy TSA)

In May 2022, TSA wait time trackers went offline at AUS while new, updated wait time technology was installed, according to an airport spokesperson. The old Bluetooth technology estimated wait times from cell phones and smart devices’ movement in the terminal.

New wait time data uses Light Detection and Ranging technology for more accurate data, a spokesperson previously said.

Currently, travelers can use the MyTSA app to see these wait time estimates. The data is not available on AUS’s website, and there are no definitive plans to add the line times to the website, an airport spokesperson said.

The wait time data is also sent to TSA for its operations, according to AUS.

AUS expects to see about 30,000 passengers departing per day this summer, with up to 40,000 on some days. Airport officials previously said summer travel will likely set records for the busiest month and busiest summer travel season.

AUS said in May it recommends people arrive 2.5 hours early for their flights or three hours early if flying internationally. Extra time should be budgeted for early morning flights and on peak travel days of Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.