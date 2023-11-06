The above video shows KXAN News Today’s top morning headlines for Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines has revealed the list of 21 nonstop flights from Austin that are being cut from its schedule in 2024.

The canceled routes include six international destinations and 15 domestic destinations. Service will be cut between January and April.

Thirteen of the 21 routes are currently served by other airlines, but the cuts mean eight destinations will no longer have direct service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Here’s a look at when service on each route will end:

Some of the new routes were only launched earlier this year, including Memphis, Fort Myers and Sacramento. International service to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Cozumel, Mexico, was launched in June 2022.

The airline previously ended nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in November 2022, and St. Louis in May 2023.

“Austin remains an important market for American as we continuously evaluate our network,” airline spokesperson Frankie McLister told KXAN in a statement.

In a statement, an airport spokesperson said they were grateful to American Airlines for its offerings. “This holiday season and into next year, AUS looks forward to connecting travelers to a robust selection of international and domestic markets alongside all of our airline partners,” AUS spokesperson Sam Haynes said. “We remain committed to meeting our community’s demand for air service.”

The airline said it plans to maintain the current number of nonstop flights to AUS to its eight hubs, and that in 2024, American will offer 53% more seats each day and 19 additional daily departures from AUS compared to 2019.

American’s passenger numbers at AUS have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic brought traffic almost to a standstill in 2020. The airline flew almost 5.5 million passengers in and out of AUS in 2022, a new record. That compares to just over 3 million passengers in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

So far in 2023, American has flown 3.5 million passengers to or from AUS, with data through August currently reported. The airline accounts for about a quarter of all traffic at the airport, only after Southwest, which captures a 38% share of the market, according to airport data.

Two other airlines have also canceled routes from Austin in recent months. Virgin Atlantic announced in October it would end service to London Heathrow in January. British Airways currently flies the same route.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines ended nonstop service to Monterrey, Mexico, in September. Since then, Viva Aerobus has announced plans to pick up the route, beginning in March.