AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person working at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport died after being hit and injured by a fuel truck Tuesday morning, according to airport officials.

KXAN reached out to Menzies Aviation following the crash. The aviation company handles ground handling, cargo handling, cargo forwarding and plane fuelling, per the company’s website.

“We are saddened by the fatal accident at Austin Airport. Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family, colleagues and loved ones,” a Menzies spokesperson said in a statement to KXAN. “The safety and security of our operations is our top priority and we are fully cooperating with the local authorities as they undertake their investigations.”

Austin Fire Department units and the Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident.

AFD said the person was hit by the truck near a service road that goes by the tarmac, and AUS added it was between gates 33 and 34. CPR was performed on the employee.

ATCEMS said the person was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:02 a.m.

An AUS spokesperson said no airport operations are being impacted, and flights are coming and going as normal.

AUS issued the below statement following the incident:

This morning, the City of Austin Department of Aviation requested emergency service personnel to respond to an incident involving an injured on-duty airport employee. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the employee deceased on the scene. Our thoughts are with the deceased’s loved ones, friends, families and colleagues and we ask our community to keep them in their thoughts. The incident occurred outdoors, on the secure side of the airport where aircraft park for passengers to board. Airport operations and flights have not been impacted by this incident. Austin Bergstrom International Airport

The Austin Police Department is conducting an initial investigation, AUS said.