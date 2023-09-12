AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is flying forward as one of the fastest-growing airports in America.

This July, AUS experienced its busiest month of all time.

On Thursday, Austin City Council will consider expediting expansion at the airport.

Local leaders will vote on two separate items during the council meeting, which could fast-track the airport’s ability to expand.

One item council will discuss would update the master development ordinance at AUS, allowing it to be considered as a single site.

Sam Haynes is the communications and marketing manager at the airport.

She says this could speed up construction for the new midfield concourse, which will add 10 gates over the next decade.

“Allowing the airport to be permitted as a single site, instead of a bunch of different unique individual project sites,” Haynes explained. “We think that will really expedite our work to expand and improve the airport.”

Another item up for debate would allow AUS to pay for projects with cash up front. According to airport officials, these funds would be later reimbursed through revenue bonds.

Short term, several improvement projects are already underway at AUS.

This includes the West Gate expansion, improving the outbound baggage handling system and remodeling restrooms.

“All of these projects will improve the passenger experience today while setting us up to be successful long-term,” Haynes said.

When it comes to the cost of airport improvements, taxpayers are off the hook.

All of these renovations will be fully funded through airport cash reserves, revenue raised, future bonds and federal grants.

Over 60 projects are laid out in the airport’s 2040 Master Plan.

To learn more about expansion at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, you can visit its website.