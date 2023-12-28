AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) – A recent review of data found Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is bucking a trend seen at other airports around the country.

Austin’s airport is adding flights as other airports drop them, according to our partners at the Austin Business Journal.

Flights originating at Austin’s airport have climbed by 7,337 — or nearly 42% — from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2023, putting it second nationally. Orlando International Airport was No. 1, gaining 8,685 flights, or close to 21%, according to the analysis of data from Cirium Inc. by the Business Journals.

