AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said there is no threat to the public after it helped investigate reported “suspicious activity” at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday morning.

According to APD, the incident at the airport was for a deceased person investigation.

“Initial information indicates this does not appear to be a homicide,” Austin Police said.

AUS and APD investigated the Red Garage for reported “suspicious activity,” according to the airport’s Twitter page.

The Red and Blue Garages and adjacent admin buildings were closed during the investigation. In an update, AUS said the Blue Garage was fully open, and the Red Garage was open, except for the northwest corner of level three.

The airport said its operations have returned to normal, and traffic was moving freely on airport roadways.