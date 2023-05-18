AUSTIN (KXAN) – After hosting a record 21 million passengers in 2022, Austin Bergstrom International Airport said Wednesday it would likely set records for busiest month and busiest summer travel season in 2023.

AUS said airlines have increased route frequencies, added new destinations, and are using larger aircraft, resulting in 4%, 6% and 7% more airline seats for sale this May, June and July respectively, compared to summer 2022.

This summer, AUS will regularly see upwards of 30,000 departing travelers a day and the airport expects to reach the 40,000 mark on some days.

The airport said the following nonstop services from AUS will launch between May and July:

Sacramento, Calif. with American Airlines

Vancouver, Canada with Air Canada

Calgary, Canada with WestJet (returning from a pandemic temporary suspension)

Omaha, Neb. with Allegiant

Panama City, Panama with Copa Airlines

Pensacola, Fla. with Southwest Airlines and American Airlines

According to the airport, improvements are being made including outbound baggage handling system for departing luggage, a partnership with the TSA to install new screening equipment and expand existing Security Checkpoints, and the Westside Terminal Expansion project, which the airport said will break ground later in the summer of 2023.

KXAN reported in March 2023 that “explosive growth” at the airport led officials to reevaluate terminal designs and plans for additional capacity because the airport hit passenger forecasts five years ahead of schedule.