AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said Wednesday it wants passengers to get ready for bigger-than-normal airport crowd sizes in October as the city hosts large events including Austin City Limits and Formula 1.

According to AUS, more crowds are expected in 2023 because approximately 5% more airline seats are for sale compared to last year and the new international destinations and airlines that have popped up at the airport in 2023.

AUS said passengers should plan for extra crowds on the following days:

Sunday, Oct. 8; Monday, Oct. 9; and Tuesday, Oct. 10 for ACL Weekend One

Sunday, Oct. 15; Monday, Oct. 16; and Tuesday, Oct. 17 for ACL Weekend Two

Thursday, Oct. 26; Friday, Oct. 27; Sunday, Oct. 29; and Monday, Oct. 30; Tuesday, Oct. 31 for Formula One

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screens all bags, so passengers can get familiar with the TSA’s packing guidelines to avoid delays for themselves and fellow passengers.

Firearms are strictly prohibited at security checkpoints; use the TSA’s guidelines for how to travel properly with a firearm and avoid a penalty.

All passengers using General TSA Screening should arrive at least 2.5 hours before departure for domestic flights and at least 3 hours before departure for international flights.

AUS said it was expecting a high volume of departing visitors that will need to return rental cars and check luggage the Sundays – Tuesdays after each weekend of events.