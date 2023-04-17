AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long lines at Austin’s airport this weekend into Monday were due to increased traffic and the installation of new TSA scanners, a spokesperson for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and TSA said.

The scanners will be able to view carry-on bags in 3D, meaning travelers can leave everything in their bags, including food and electronics larger than a cell phone, according to a previous press release from AUS.

An airport spokesperson said these upgrades will ultimately make getting through security faster.

The airport said there were 12 TSA lanes open during busy hours over the weekend, though several travelers told KXAN they nearly missed their flights due to the length of the security line. Five lanes were closed for the installation of those new scanners, the airport said.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the installations are expected to take several months. An announcement will be made when the work is complete, a spokesperson said.

One checkpoint was closed over the past weekend because of the new equipment installation, TSA said. That checkpoint will also be expanded later this year as a part of the airport’s expansion project, an airport spokesperson said.

With MotoGP in Austin over the weekend at Circuit of the Americas, AUS experienced one of its busiest days Sunday. More than 34,000 people passed through TSA checkpoints, the airport said.

A look at the airport midday Monday. AUS says it will be a busy day for air travel as people clear out from MotoGP (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

A look at the airport midday Monday. AUS says it will be a busy day for air travel as people clear out from MotoGP (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

A look at the airport midday Monday. AUS says it will be a busy day for air travel as people clear out from MotoGP (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Monday was expected to be equally, if not more, busy.

“Extra Airport staff has been brought in to help passengers maneuver through the airport including to the 3 different TSA checkpoints that are open. TSA opened extra early yesterday and today at 3 am to help passengers get an early start,” a spokesperson wrote.

AUS recommends getting to the airport 2.5 hours early for flights in the U.S. and at least three hours early for international flights.