AUSTIN (KXAN) — A record number of flyers are expected at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after Formula One weekend in Austin.

Airport officials expect 32,000 departing passengers Sunday and 45,000 passengers Monday.

The current record for the busiest day was set after F1 weekend in 2022, with 42,241 passengers leaving AUS.

With busy travel days ahead, passengers should get to the airport 2.5 hours before domestic flight departures and 3 hours before international flights, according to the airport.

Allegiant and Frontier flyers should also note a detour at the South Terminal.

AUS South Terminal detour map (Courtesy AUS)

Flyers should also plan extra time for rental car returns, baggage check or travel time to the airport.

AUS officials also suggest using the upper level or lower level to drop off and pick up passengers—whichever level is less busy.