AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) announced Friday that its cellphone lot expansion was now open, and it was “wheely” excited about it.

The airport said it added more than 50 extra parking spaces in order to make the pick-up experience easier.

Cellphone lot before expansion (AUS photo)

Cellphone lot after expansion (AUS photo)

“You asked, we listened: more parking, less honking and hassle!” AUS said in a social media post.