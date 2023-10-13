AUSTIN (KXAN) — Air Canada is launching a new international route from Austin beginning in May 2024.

Nonstop flights to Montreal will begin May 3. Flights will leave Austin at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in Montreal at 4:28 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Returning flights leave Montreal at 6:15 p.m. and arrive at AUS at 9:32 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, according to the Air Canada website. Tickets are already on sale.

KXAN has asked Air Canada if the new route will operate seasonally or year-round but has not yet heard back. Montreal has never been served direct from AUS before.

Air Canada previously launched nonstop service to Vancouver in June 2022. Since then, the airline regularly sees more than 10,000 passengers during the summer months and closer to 4,000 during the winter, when flights to Toronto still operate.

Montreal is the second new international route already announced for 2024. Mexico airline Viva Aerobus announced nonstop flights to Monterrey will begin March 22.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines will begin flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 9.