The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines will make some route changes that affect departing routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, an airline spokesperson said.

An American Airlines spokesperson said AUS is “an important market for American as we continuously evaluate our network.” The spokesperson did not confirm the number of routes affected or when changes will go into effect.

An AUS spokesperson confirmed that American Airlines plans to cut routes at AUS and that the airline will adjust its AUS flight schedules starting next year. “We’re grateful for their offerings, which provide more nonstop departures and more seats to Central Texas travelers than in 2019,” the statement continued.

The airline said it will keep its service levels with nonstop flights to its eight hubs, and the airline will contact affected customers.

The American Airlines service changes also include 53% more seats daily and add 19 more daily departures than in 2019, the American spokesperson said.

American Airlines at AUS

According to airport data, American Airlines routes account for about a quarter of all passengers at AUS.

The most recent airport passenger report, which looked at August traffic, showed American passenger totals were down 9.2% compared to the previous year. Between January and August, passenger totals decreased 2.8% compared to 2022.

More canceled routes

In September, American Airlines said it canceled a nonstop route between Austin and St. Louis amid continuous network evaluations. In 2022, the airline canceled a route to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This is the second airline to cancel Austin routes in recent weeks. In October, Virgin Airlines said it would suspend its Austin to London route in January, citing “a persistent softening in corporate demand, specifically the tech sector.”

Read American Airlines’ full statement below:

Austin remains an important market for American as we continuously evaluate our network. Together with our partners, American will continue to offer customers service to 15 of the top 20 markets from AUS, while continuing to offer one-stop connections across our comprehensive global network to more than 350 destinations around the world. American Airlines

KXAN asked American Airlines for more specifics on what routes will be affected and when. This article will be updated if a response is received.