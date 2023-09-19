Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 19, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines has canceled a nonstop route between Austin and St. Louis as part of network evaluations.

The airline last operated flights on the seasonal route in May, but a spokesperson confirmed to KXAN it would not be resuming flights after the seasonal break.

“As part of a continuous evaluation of our network, American has made the difficult decision to end service between Austin and St. Louis,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to offer robust service from Austin to more than 30 destinations.”

American has reached out to impacted customers to offer alternate travel arrangements.

The cancellation is American’s second in two years from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was canceled in November 2022 after the airline said the route was not meeting performance expectations. Rival Southwest Airlines plans to launch nonstop AUS-San Juan flights in March.

Meanwhile, American has added five new nonstop flights from AUS so far this year with another scheduled next month.

American is the second-largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger traffic, behind only Southwest. More than 3.1 million passengers flew on an American Airlines flight between January and July, compared to almost 4.9 million on Southwest.