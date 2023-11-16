AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allegiant Air is launching a new nonstop flight from Austin in the new year, with service to Eugene, Oregon, scheduled beginning in May.

The low-cost airline will begin seasonal service May 31. Flights will operate twice a week from the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Flights will leave AUS Monday and Friday at 8 a.m. and arrive in Eugene at 9:58 a.m. local time. Returning flights leave EUG at 10:48 a.m. local time and arrive in Austin at 4:30 p.m.

“We’re proud to join Allegiant in announcing a new destination starting next year,” said Ghizlane Badawi, deputy chief executive officer of AUS. “We are thrilled that Austin and Central Texas travelers will be able to fly direct to Eugene, Oregon, and are so grateful to Allegiant for their continued service to connecting our community to destinations across the country.”

Allegiant saw a surge in passenger numbers at AUS last year. The airline flew almost 420,000 passengers in and out of Austin, nearly doubling the total from 2021.

Allegiant has flown just under 300,000 passengers through AUS this year, with data from January through September available. The total is about 7% lower than this time last year.

The airline previously launched a new nonstop to Omaha, Nebraska, in June. With the addition of the Eugene route, Allegiant will fly to 19 destinations directly from Austin, according to AUS.

Eugene is the fifth new route announced by airlines so far for 2024. Southwest will fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning in March, while Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus will begin service to Monterrey the same month.

Air Canada is launching service to Montreal in May, while Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop flights to Boston in June.