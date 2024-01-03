Editor’s Note: The above video highlights Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s busiest days.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alaska Airlines is canceling its seasonal nonstop route from Austin to Boise, meaning the Idaho capital will no longer served directly from AUS.

The last flight will operate on Feb. 15, according to an airline spokesperson. Alaska launched the route in June 2021.

“We’re always looking for the best ways to maximize our flight schedule,” the spokesperson told KXAN in a statement. “Occasionally, we need to make adjustments, including in Boise.”

Alaska is the fifth-largest airline operating at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, based on passenger totals. Between January and October 2023, the airline flew more than 740,000 passengers in and out of AUS, about 4% of all passenger traffic at the airport.

Several other routes from AUS will be cut over the coming months, most notably by American Airlines, which announced 21 route cancelations back in November. In addition, British airline Virgin Atlantic will end its Austin-London Heathrow route on Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, eight new routes have already been announced for 2024, including new destinations in Texas, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada.