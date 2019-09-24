Austin airport unveils new nonstop international route to Amsterdam

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport unveiled its new nonstop international air service between Austin and the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam at city hall Tuesday morning.

The new route will be flown by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines directly between the two cities. Each flight will be able to hold 292 passengers.

“Austin continues to evolve as a premiere destination for travelers around the world and in this country,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.

In August, ABIA proposed new incentives aimed at attracting new flights and nonstop routes. Austin’s aviation director proposed that any new airline and any airline that introduces a new, non-stop route will get facility fee waivers and marketing benefits.

The other nonstop international flights leaving from Austin go to London, Frankfurt, Ontario, Toronto, Calgary, Mexico City and Cancun.

Flights along the new route will start May 2020, and will operate Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. The flight between Austin and Amsterdam is approximately 11 hours long.