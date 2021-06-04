Austin airport TSA security wait times 2 hours long

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is sending out a warning to travelers to get to the airport extra early due to lengthy wait times at TSA checkpoints. Currently, lines are approximately two hours long.
ABIA officials say during peak times from 5-8 a.m. and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., travelers should get to the airport three hours early. During non-peak departures, they recommend people still getting there at least 2.5 hours early.
Only two of the three TSA checkpoints are currently open. Checkpoints 1 and 2 are open, but checkpoint 3 is closed.
On top of that, the airport’s wait time page is not currently working, so travelers who rely on that could mistakenly get wrong information.
Airport spokesperson Bryce Dubee said going forward Fridays will be the busiest days at the airport since they’ve resumed normal operations. He also said during the summer the airport will open a third security checkpoint to help keep wait times down.
Some travelers expressed their frustration on Twitter.