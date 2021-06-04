Austin airport TSA security wait times 2 hours long

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is sending out a warning to travelers to get to the airport extra early due to lengthy wait times at TSA checkpoints. Currently, lines are approximately two hours long.

ABIA officials say during peak times from 5-8 a.m. and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., travelers should get to the airport three hours early. During non-peak departures, they recommend people still getting there at least 2.5 hours early.

Peak departure travel times include:

5 – 8 a.m.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.



Current TSA Checkpoint lines are ~2 hours long. We appreciate your patience as we work together with our partners to get you to your flight & destination. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) June 4, 2021

Only two of the three TSA checkpoints are currently open. Checkpoints 1 and 2 are open, but checkpoint 3 is closed.

On top of that, the airport’s wait time page is not currently working, so travelers who rely on that could mistakenly get wrong information.

Hi Brian, unfortunately our online estimated wait time page is not reflecting current wait times. We estimate the current wait time to be about two hours. Please plan ahead to arrive an extra hour early today if you’re flying out. Thank you for your patience. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) June 4, 2021

Airport spokesperson Bryce Dubee said going forward Fridays will be the busiest days at the airport since they’ve resumed normal operations. He also said during the summer the airport will open a third security checkpoint to help keep wait times down.

Some travelers expressed their frustration on Twitter.

What the he'll @AUStinAirport ? How is the airport such a mess at 7 am? pic.twitter.com/WzxrmltomP — Fareeda (@FareedaSays) June 4, 2021

@JetBlue operations ver #inefficient. I will be late for my job meeting because they decided to delay the flight due to poor management at the #austinairport. — Yansiel Santell (@Yansiel_Santell) June 4, 2021