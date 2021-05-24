Austin airport tower closed temporarily, both arrivals and departures delayed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says its tower will be closed for the next hour for disinfection protocols.

The airport put out an alert on Twitter Monday afternoon around 3:45 saying the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed the tower, and some flights will be delayed for both arrivals and departures.

“During this time, arrivals and departures will be occurring at a significantly reduced rate,” AUS said on Twitter.

People can either contact their airline for more information on their flight or find the latest flight information online here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

