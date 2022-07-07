AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is set to receive an additional $15 million for phase two of its much-needed expansion.

It’s part of the Biden administration’s $1 billion bipartisan infrastructure law. The money will funnel to 85 airports in the country, including the Austin airport, to modernize and expand terminals and increase energy efficiency, among other projects.

For AUS specifically, the $15 million will go toward expanding capacity to prepare the airport to eventually transition from a medium hub to a large hub, according to a release from the White House.

The money will also help improve:

Also on the list of projects for AUS is installing energy-efficient systems, glass tinting and using sustainable energy construction, the White House said.

A release from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett explained the new funds for the Austin airport are in addition to $17.3 million the infrastructure law already gave the airport last year.

“While our most immediate need has been for more Transportation Service Administration (TSA) resources to prevent more long lines and baggage issues,” Doggett said in a press release, “these infrastructure funds will help in expanding our airport to meet the demands of both our growing population and our growing role as an international gateway city.”

The 2040 master plan for AUS expansion includes upgrades to Barbara Jordan Terminal and building a new central utility plant, electrical substation and midfield concourse with 10+ new gates, taxiways and tunnel.